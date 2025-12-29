8th Pay Commission: Salary, Pension Arrears Likely To Accumulate From Jan 1

Even as the rollout of revised salaries and pensions under the 8th Pay Commission remains several months away, the accumulation of arrears is likely to begin from Jan. 1, 2026.

This was indicated in the press note issued following the Union Cabinet meeting on Oct. 28, when the formation of 8th Pay Commission under the chairmanship of Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai received the official nod.

At the time, the government had noted that as per the precedent, the next pay commission usually comes into effect 10 years after the last pay commission was implemented.

Since the 7th Pay Commission was rolled out from Jan. 1, 2016, it is therefore expected that the 8th Pay Commission would be implemented retrospectively from Jan. 1, 2026.

"Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026," stated the official note issued following the Cabinet meeting.

A similar scenario unfolded a decade ago as well, when the salaries and pensions revised in accordance to the 7th Pay Commission's report were rolled out from July 1, 2016. However, the employees and pensioners were paid arrears for the six months stretching between January and June 2026.