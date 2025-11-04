8th Pay Commission: Recommending Incentive Scheme To Reviewing NPS, UPS-Linked Gratuity — ToR Details Out

The details of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission, which were approved by the Union Cabinet last week, have been released. The ToR will serve as a broad framework for the panel, which is being headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai.

The ToR for the commission includes the examination of "existing schemes of bonus with a view to improving performance and productivity".

The panel will also be required to make recommendations on the general principles, financial parameters, productivity and performance-linked parameters for an appropriate incentive scheme to reward excellence in productivity and performance.