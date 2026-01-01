Business NewsEconomy & Finance8th Pay Commission Major Update: Assam First To Form State-Level Panel For Salary Revision
ADVERTISEMENT

8th Pay Commission Major Update: Assam First To Form State-Level Panel For Salary Revision

"Assam will become the first state in the country to constitute the 8th State Pay Commission, marking a significant step towards employee welfare and progressive governance," the chief minister said.

01 Jan 2026, 05:32 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Employee unions remain confident that the revised pay structure, under the 8th Pay Commission, will be implemented retrospectively. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Employee unions remain confident that the revised pay structure, under the 8th Pay Commission, will be implemented retrospectively. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Assam is set to be the first state to form a state-level 8th Pay Commission for the revision of salaries and pensions of state government employees and retirees, respectively, according to an announcement by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

"Assam will become the first state in the country to constitute the 8th State Pay Commission, marking a significant step towards employee welfare and progressive governance," Sarma said.

So far, no other state government has constituted the 8th Pay Commission, the chief minister pointed out. His announcement comes ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, expected around April-May this year.

Meanwhile, the 8th Central Pay Commission was formally constituted on Nov. 3, 2025, under the chairmanship of Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai. The panel, over the next several months, will hold deliberations with various stakeholders before formulating its report on the fitment factor and other modalities for wage and pension revision.

ALSO READ

8th Pay Commission: Salary, Pension Arrears Likely To Accumulate From Jan 1
Opinion
8th Pay Commission: Salary, Pension Arrears Likely To Accumulate From Jan 1
Read More

The commission has been given an 18-month deadline, lapsing in May 2027, to submit its report to the Centre. The same will be scrutinised by the government, before being issued the final nod.

As per the precedent, once the central pay commission recommendations are accepted, the same are replicated by state-level panels.

Notably, pay commissions are formed once in a decade to revise the salaries and wages of government employees and retirees. Since the 7th Pay Commission came into effect from January 2016, it was expected that the 8th Pay Commission would be rolled out from January 2026.

While the process has been delayed, employee unions are firm that the government should implement the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations retrospectively.

The retrospective rollout was also indicated by the Centre in an official release issued on Oct. 28. "Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026," it had stated in official note issued following the Cabinet meeting.

ALSO READ

8th Pay Commission: Railways Plans Cost-Cutting Ahead Of Wage Revision, Says Report
Opinion
8th Pay Commission: Railways Plans Cost-Cutting Ahead Of Wage Revision, Says Report
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT