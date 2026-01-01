8th Pay Commission Major Update: Assam First To Form State-Level Panel For Salary Revision

Assam is set to be the first state to form a state-level 8th Pay Commission for the revision of salaries and pensions of state government employees and retirees, respectively, according to an announcement by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

"Assam will become the first state in the country to constitute the 8th State Pay Commission, marking a significant step towards employee welfare and progressive governance," Sarma said.

So far, no other state government has constituted the 8th Pay Commission, the chief minister pointed out. His announcement comes ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, expected around April-May this year.

Meanwhile, the 8th Central Pay Commission was formally constituted on Nov. 3, 2025, under the chairmanship of Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai. The panel, over the next several months, will hold deliberations with various stakeholders before formulating its report on the fitment factor and other modalities for wage and pension revision.