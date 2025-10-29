8th Pay Commission: July 2027 Or January 2028? When To Expect Big Salary Overhaul

With the Union Cabinet issuing its nod for the Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission, the question now shifts to when the salaries and pensions be finally revised.

The panel, to be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, has been assigned the task of proposing a revised pay structure, retirement benefits and other service conditions for central government employees and pensioners. It is expected to submit its recommendations within 18 months.

Thus, the commission is likely to submit its report by April 2027.

The question in the minds of government employees is: when will the recommendations be implemented?

On the one hand, the government could approve the recommendations in July 2027. This is because the government usually takes a minimum of three to six months to approve the recommendations. So, July 2027 is the earliest possible timeline for implementing the recommendations.

On the other hand, it is also possible that the implementation could be stretched to January 2028. This is based on the duration the government has taken in the past to implement the recommendations.

Let us take a look at how long it took to implement the proposals of the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions.