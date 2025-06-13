8th Pay Commission: How Fitment Factor May Affect Salaries And Allowances Of Govt Employees

Fitment factor is a number that plays a crucial role in determining an employee’s basic salary. The 7th Pay Commission set it at 2.57, thus increasing minimum pay to Rs 18,000 from Rs 7,000.

As per media reports, the 8th Pay Commission could recommend a fitment factor in the range of 2.5 and 2.86. A fitment factor of 2.86 will increase the minimum basic salary to over Rs 51,000 from Rs 18,000 currently.

Accordingly, basic pay and allowances for employees at different levels will be revised. For example, if the basic pay is Rs 35,400 and the fitment factor is 2.57, the basic pay will rise to Rs 90,978.

The fitment factor is basically a multiplier used to adjust the pay scales.