8th Pay Commission: Here's How SBI Clerks' Salaries Are Expected To Rise — Check Allowances
SBI has a well-defined salary progression system that enables clerical staff to move up the pay scale through regular increments.
The 8th Pay Commission is anticipated to bring a boost to the earnings of public-sector workers. It would also apply to those employed with State Bank of India.
Analysts predict that entry-level clerks may soon see their basic pay cross Rs 30,000, while mid-tier employees could receive around Rs 75,000 as their base salary, according to a News18 report.
The SBI has sparked fresh interest among banking aspirants with the announcement of its SBI Clerk 2025 recruitment notice. This year, the bank is inviting applications for 6,589 junior associate (customer support and sales) positions.
Beyond the eligibility conditions and exam pattern, what most applicants are eager to know about is the pay scale: a key motivator for those aiming for a stable and rewarding career in the public banking sector.
As stated in the official notification, a newly appointed SBI Clerk begins with a basic salary of Rs 26,730, which already factors in two additional increments for graduates. Once all applicable allowances are added, the total gross salary amounts to roughly Rs 45,888.
ALSO READ
8th Pay Commission: 'Still Deprived Of True Benefits' — Ex-Servicemen To Raise OROP Anomalies
After standard deductions of around Rs 6,359, employees can expect an in-hand salary of nearly Rs 39,529. Key allowances offered include dearness allowance (Rs 7,161), house rent allowance (Rs 2,862), transport allowance (Rs 850), special allowance (Rs 7,083), and special pay (Rs 1,200).
The take-home pay may vary based on where an employee is posted. Those working in metropolitan or major city branches typically receive a higher HRA than staff in smaller towns or rural areas.
While urban postings tend to offer better pay packages, rural placements often balance things out with extra benefits and a lower cost of living.
SBI has a well-defined salary progression system that enables clerical staff to move up the pay scale through regular increments. Starting with a basic pay of Rs 26,730, employees see it rise to Rs 28,070 after the first revision, Rs 33,020 after the second, Rs 41,020 after the third, Rs 57,400 after the fourth, Rs 61,800 after the fifth, and finally Rs 64,480 with the sixth increment.