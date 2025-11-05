8th Pay Commission: Here's How SBI Clerks' Salaries Are Expected To Rise — Check Allowances

The 8th Pay Commission is anticipated to bring a boost to the earnings of public-sector workers. It would also apply to those employed with State Bank of India.

Analysts predict that entry-level clerks may soon see their basic pay cross Rs 30,000, while mid-tier employees could receive around Rs 75,000 as their base salary, according to a News18 report.

The SBI has sparked fresh interest among banking aspirants with the announcement of its SBI Clerk 2025 recruitment notice. This year, the bank is inviting applications for 6,589 junior associate (customer support and sales) positions.

Beyond the eligibility conditions and exam pattern, what most applicants are eager to know about is the pay scale: a key motivator for those aiming for a stable and rewarding career in the public banking sector.

As stated in the official notification, a newly appointed SBI Clerk begins with a basic salary of Rs 26,730, which already factors in two additional increments for graduates. Once all applicable allowances are added, the total gross salary amounts to roughly Rs 45,888.