8th Pay Commission: Govt Says Not Considering DA–Basic Pay Merger For Now

The Centre on Monday clarified in the Parliament that it is presently not considering any proposal to merge a portion of dearness allowance with the basic salaries of central government employees.

“No proposal regarding merger of the existing dearness allowance with the basic pay is under consideration with the government at present,” Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated in a written reply before the Lok Sabha.

The clarification comes days after the government notified the Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission. A number of employee unions had written to the Centre in recent days, seeking the immediate merger of 50% DA with basic pay.

Since the 8th Pay Commission is unlikely to be rolled out before 2027, the employee forums have pushed for the DA–basic pay merger at the earliest, which will lead to a higher basic pay, and calculation of subsequent DAs on the revised amount.

A higher basic pay will also result in a sharper salary hike when the 8th Pay Commission comes into effect. This is because the fitment factor or the multiplication unit used for pay revision is multiplied with the basic pay to determine the new salary. On the other hand, the DA component is reset to zero when the new pay commission comes into effect.