8th Pay Commission: Rs 32,400 To Rs 44,280 — How Salaries Of Peon, Attendants, Other Level 1 Staff Can Rise

The 8th Pay Commission is set to be formally constituted, with its Terms of Reference being approved by the Union Cabinet on Thursday. The question now shifts to how the salaries and pensions would be revised.

The panel, to be headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai, will meet an array of stakeholders over the next several months, before submitting its report that entails the fitment factor and other modalities for pay revision.

In recent months, two brokerages have indicated in their research reports that the fitment factor could be in the range of 1.8 to 2.46. Notably, fitment factor is the multiplication unit used for the revision of salaries and wages.

Kotak Institutional Equities, in its report released in July, projected only a single fitment factor of 1.8. If one goes by that arithmetic, then the basic minimum salary of Level 1 central government employees, which includes peons and attendants, will rise from Rs 18,000 at present to Rs 32,400.

While this suggests an 80% increase in pay, the effective salary hike would be lower, as the Dearness Allowance would be reset to zero. This is usually done whenever a new pay commission is implemented.

At present, the DA stands at 58%. Along with the House Rent Allowance, it takes the overall entry-level salary for Level 1 employees to around Rs 29,000. The effective salary hike would, thus, be around 13%, Kotak said in the report.