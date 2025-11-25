8th Pay Commission: Confederation Plans Protests To Press For 50% DA-Basic Pay Merger, 20% Interim Relief

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has planned a countrywide campaign to press for an array of demands, including the modification of Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission, and the merger of 50% dearness allowance with the basic pay at the earliest.

The Confederation is also seeking a grant of 20% pay as "Interim Relief", with effect from Jan. 1, 2026, to supplement the monthly salaries of employees amid the delayed rollout of 8th Pay Commission. Similarly, it has demanded a 20% Interim Relief for pensioners.

In a letter dated Nov. 24, the top employee forum asked all its office-bearers to plan "lunch hours demonstration" at work places and offices on Dec. 16.

"An intensive countrywide campaign to be carried out to popularize charter of Demands and strengthen the organisations, prepare the rank and file for struggles. National Secretariat members will tour the states as per the annexed program, campaigning is to be completed by 15th December 2025," it further stated.

The Confederation, in its letter, reiterated its charter of demands, with the revision of ToR to assuage the concerns of pensioners topping the list.

The same demand was also raised by the staff side of National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery last week, which will be at the forefront of the 8th Pay Commission-related negotiations with the Centre.