Budget 2026 Needs To Monetise India's Gold Stash, Make Room For 8th Pay Commission: Nilesh Shah

The large quantity of gold and silver lying idle with Indian households could be monetised to spur investment, consumption and raise public funds to meet the fiscal deficit target, according to veteran fund manager Nilesh Shah. Such a plan will require "out-of-the-box thinking" in the government that is set to present its budget in about two months.

In the subsequent budget—to be released in 2027—the government may have to prepare for fatter pay cheques on account of the implementation of 8th Pay Commission. The panel, formally setup last month, has been given an 18-month deadline to submit its report on revision of central government employees' salaries.

"There is a commitment on fiscal prudence on one side and 8th Pay Commission on other. Should the budget provides for it this time, it means higher deficit than promised. It means mobilise more resources," Shah, the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra AMC, told NDTV Profit in a televised interview.