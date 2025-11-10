8th Pay Commission: 69 Lakh Pensioners Excluded From Purview? ToR Tweak Sparks Questions

Shortly after the Centre notified the full text of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission, a major employee union has alleged that the ToR excludes 69 lakhs pensioners.

The allegation stems from the difference in the ToR text for the 8th Pay Commission, as compared to the same issued in 2014 following the approval granted for the 7th Pay Commission.

Notably, the ToR acts as a broad framework for the pay commissions.

The All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF), in a letter written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Nov. 4, pointed out that the ToR for 8th Pay Commission excludes the portion on examination of "pension and other retirement benefits".

On the other hand, the 7th Pay Commission's ToR explicitly mentioned that the panel will look into the pension structure of employees who have already retired.

Here's what the ToR for 7th Pay Commission stated: "To exаmine the principles which should govern the structure of pension and other retirement benefits, including revision of pension in the case of employees who have retired prior to the date of effect of these recommendations, keeping in view that retirement benefits of all Central Government Employees appointed on and after 01.01.2004 are covered by the New Pension Scheme (NPS)."

This portion, however, is missing from the ToR for the 8th Pay Commission, which was notified by the Department of Expenditure on Nov. 3.