71% Employees Bear Healthcare Costs Out Of Pocket, Finds Study

“Most Indians are just one hospitalisation away from bankruptcy,” was Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath's warning on medical inflation in India.

The recent study, 'Health Report of Corporate India 2023', conducted by Insurtech company Plum suggests that his concerns are valid.

According to the report, 71% of employees cover most of their healthcare expenses out of their own pockets.

On an average, consulting a general physician costs Rs 300, a specialist Rs 1,000, and mental health services Rs 25,000 in urban India. The average cost for health check-ups is Rs 1,500, and lab test costs begin from Rs 1,500 to Rs 25,000, according to the report.