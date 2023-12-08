5 Top Metros With $700-Billion GDP Still Out Of BJP Control Despite Big State Wins

The Bharatiya Janata Party, after its recent state election wins, now controls all Hindi heartland region that sends more than 200 MPs to the Lok Sabha. But even after its victory, five of the six metro cities, with a combined economic size of $700 billion, are in opposition-ruled states.

Mumbai, the country's financial capital, is the sole mega city governed by the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP (the Ajit Pawar faction) alliance-led Maharashtra government. India's richest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was also run by the Sena-BJP coalition till 2022. Elections are yet to be held for a new term.

The coastal city's GDP is the highest among its peers in the country, and is the primary growth engine of the $486-billion Maharashtra economy.

The main opposition Congress party took control of Karnataka and Telangana this year after winning state elections there in a landslide.

Bengaluru, dubbed India's 'Silicon Valley'; and Hyderabad—also known as 'Cyberabad'—are the country's major growth centres in information technology, biotech, manufacturing and other sectors.