100 Million Jobs In India Over Next Decade — National Initiative Launched

Patel said startups and small enterprises, which account for about 30 per cent of India's GDP and are its largest employers, must be scaled beyond major cities.

"If India is to generate 8-9 million jobs a year, some structural barriers need to be addressed so entrepreneurship becomes an aspiration for many and a practical engine of mass employment."

Rajawat described India's employment challenge as a 'systems challenge', calling for a shift in both business and government mindsets. He said the mission is built around a seven-pillar framework designed to enable job creation across regions and sectors.