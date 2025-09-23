100 Complaints Filed Over GST Benefit Denial By Companies, Shopkeepers

NDTV Profit has learned that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has received around 100 complaints from consumers across the country, alleging that several companies and shopkeepers are not passing on the full benefits of the Goods and Services Tax.

These complaints were lodged through the GST grievance redressal facility available on the National Consumer Helpline. Consumers can file complaints through multiple channels, including the NCH helpline number 1915, the NCH mobile app, the official web portal, WhatsApp, SMS, email, and the Umang app.

The government has urged the public to actively report instances where GST benefits are not being passed on by retailers or online platforms, sources told NDTV Profit.

In response to the growing number of grievances, the ministry has formed a special team to monitor and track complaints submitted through the portal. Each complaint is also being forwarded to the respective companies for resolution, NDTV Profit was told.

Earlier on Monday, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare issued a stern warning to companies that fail to pass on the benefits of the revised Goods & Services Tax (GST) to the consumers, stating that they will face strict action.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV Profit, Khare said, "If we feel reduced GST hasn’t been passed on, it will be treated as an ‘unfair practice'. We will take a class action against those who don't pass on GST benefits."

Khare added that the government has a built-in system to monitor compliance and ensure that violations are addressed quickly. She also vowed to listen to all kinds of consumer complaints.

The new GST regime, which came into effect on September 22, has simplified the tax structure by reducing the earlier four slabs (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) to just two—5% and 18%. This has resulted in lower prices for a wide range of vehicles, including cars, bikes, and household items