Web Werks To Set Up Rs 20,000 Crore Data Centre Park In Bengaluru

"Great news from Davos! This is a giant leap in our infrastructure journey. Welcome aboard, Web Werks!', the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on 'X' 'Karnataka has inked an MoU with Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd at the World Economic Forum. We're set to welcome a massive Rs 20,000 crore investment from Web Werks for a new Data Centre Park in Bengaluru," he said.