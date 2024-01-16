Reducing Costs: The Key To Leveraging Green Hydrogen On The Road To Net Zero

As the dust settles on the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) and countries begin heeding the clarion call to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems "in a just, orderly, and equitable manner," it's worth reflecting on what it will take to achieve net zero, especially for countries like India that heavily depend on energy imports and are just beginning their developmental trajectory.

In 2021, I spoke about an "equitable" transition at the Global Investor Summit in London before COP26, and it's encouraging to see the word "equitable" in the COP28 headline statement.

When we commissioned our first solar project in 2011, a 40 megawatt (MW) installation in Bitta, Gujarat, the initial tariff was 15 INR per kilowatt-hour (kWh) (almost $0.30) while the panel efficiency was 14-15%. Today, the lowest tariff in India is as low as 1.99 INR per kWh ($0.024), and the panel efficiency is 23%. Advances in material science will further improve efficiency.

While renewables like solar and wind have come a long way, their intermittent nature requires energy storage solutions for when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing. Decarbonization of industry, heavy-duty transportation and chemicals require a green molecule to replace fossil fuels. Green hydrogen, derived from water electrolysis using renewable energy, is the answer to both.