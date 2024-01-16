Davos WEF 2024: PwC's Bob Moritz Says World To See Volatility In Interest Rates

Across the globe, a degree of volatility might be seen in interest rates as different parts of the world take different policy decisions to address inflation, according to PwC Chairman Bob Moritz.

"In some cases, one could see interest rates coming down, while in other cases, interest rates may go up to bring down the price pressure," he told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos.

If leaders are not equipped enough to move with speed, they may fall behind their competition, subsequently falling behind transformation, he said. "Leaders also have to keep in mind the short-term challenges and about satisfying stakeholders."