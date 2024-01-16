Davos WEF 2024: McKinsey's Noshir Kaka Sees Gen AI Clocking Up To $4.4 Trillion Of Annual Global GDP

"We are seeing a 20% expansion of market opportunity. From the net new cases from Gen AI, we are seeing 30% developer productivity; that is eminently possible to capture, and of course there is a human challenge that's holding that back," Kaka said. "There is 40% effectiveness in everything you do about support functions. When a developer uses an AI tool, they report 80–100% more satisfaction."

"If you have great talent, you better give them the tools that are actually world-class," he said.

"The phenomenon of levelling, which technology has always done, will continue. The large company will get larger, and the small company will get larger as well, and if you are in the middle, you have a challenge," Kaka said.

The good news for India-centric companies is that we are going to forever require excellent technical talent. " Gen AI will make India thrive in productivity," he said.

Despite a lot of fear out there that Gen AI will disrupt productivity, the companies that get ahead of the game will retool their people and will actually continue to see evolved demand.