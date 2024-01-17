Davos WEF 2024: Adani Group Signs Accords Worth Rs 12,400 Crore With Telangana Government

Adani Group of companies signed four memorandums of understanding worth more than Rs 12,400 crore with the Telangana government at the World Economic Forum 2024.

These were signed in the presence of the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy and the chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani.

These MoUs will help build the foundations for economic growth in Telangana that is green, sustainable, inclusive, and transformative.