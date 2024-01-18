Davos Diaries 2024: India's Emergence And The Quest For Global Trust

Given the heavy snowfall and significant traffic on the way to Davos this year, it became apparent that opting for the hour's helicopter flight from Geneva was a practical choice. As we prepared to board, I met our pilots, Hans and Michael, two youthful gentlemen seemingly in their twenties. The helicopter's journey through deep layers of thick clouds, flying past the breath-taking, snow-capped peaks of the Swiss Alps, was a moment of reflection. Trusting our safety to these two relatively young and unknown pilots and believing that they knew how to navigate the mountainous regions full of peaks and valleys covered in clouds resonated deeply with the overarching theme of the World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust.

If the first major theme at WEF 24 was about rebuilding trust, the second was about the rise of India.

Let's start with defining trust. It is the fundamental element that significantly impacts societal operations. It facilitates smoother interactions and cooperation both among individuals and between individuals and nations. Highlighting the impact of trust, Professor John Whitney of Columbia Business School had remarked, “Distrust doubles the cost of doing business.” This profound statement underscores the challenge that the world now faces. While it is hard to quantify the cost of mistrust, it is evident that the increasing lack of trust amongst global political leaders is now imposing a massive direct toll across the globe.

And in my discussions this year with a diverse group of global political leaders, business executives, and media influencers, I observed a striking consensus, transcending geographical and ideological boundaries. The focus has quickly shifted from Covid-19 to a more complex array of issues. It is hard to deny that the world is expected to stay preoccupied with increasing geopolitical divisions, escalating hostilities and the rise of multiple conflicts, all contributing to a challenging global environment with no precedent.