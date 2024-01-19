Davos 2024: Mahindra Group CEO Says India Needs More Foreign Investment

The goal is to attract more companies to invest in India, making the country stronger, according to Anish Shah of Mahindra Group.

Domestic manufacturers have benefited a lot from the competition in the auto industry for the past 25 years, Shah, group chief executive officer and managing director at Mahindra Group, told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos.

There is confidence that India can compete with global players, and this competition helps the market grow, he said.

"Manufacturing needs to play a bigger role in India, especially considering the Prime Minister's vision for 2047, where manufacturing is expected to be 25% of the economy. For that, India has to grow 16 times in the next 23 years," Shah said.

To make this happen, the economy needs strong global players in India and robust domestic companies making products for the world, he said. "All of that has to come together for us to achieve the goals for Viksit Bharat."