Davos 2024: Key Takeaways From Day 2 Of The WEF

We had two market conversations, more from a perspective of what they are hearing at Davos.

Vis Raghavan, EMEA CEO and Global Head of Investment Banking at JP Morgan, seemed constructive about the commentary that he hears from clients about India. He seemed certain that it's India's moment to lose if indeed it happens. The Jefferies duo of Aashish Agarwal and Mahesh Nandurkar spoke about the tremendous number of bilateral meetings lined up by them in Davos for conglomerates and states, with likely positive outcomes in many of them. Also, some very unique MoUs are being signed by various states present here — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and more. Maharashtra, in particular, is signing a deal on food processing, which is a large one in number with a UAE-based firm and also with the Swiss Chamber. I will be speaking with the Tamil Nadu team and with the Telangana chief minister today to get a sense of investments in their states.



There was one off-the-record feedback on policy, which some people argue is still not 100% secure and is subject to some variations and changes, which don't augur well. But largely, we hear multiple people talk about how the government is listening to things that companies have to say, and implementation is also a real thing now. Also, NDTV Profit met some Indian youngsters who saw great promise in what the capital markets and the private markets hold in store in India, which led to these people to spend their own money and come over to Davos to experience what a truly global summit could look like. It will be interesting to see if India can host a global summit, considering that India and Middle East currently dominate a global summit in harsh weather anyways. As we speak, there is a World Government Summit being organised in February in the UAE as well.