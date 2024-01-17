Davos 2024: India Will Grow At Normal Rate, Says ABB's Peter Voser

The first half of the year will be more challenging than the second half, according to ABB Ltd.'s Chairperson Peter Voser.

In 2023, the world experienced an economic slowdown, but it never happened in a big way, he told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. "But we are still carefully optimistic for 2024."

"If we go by the regional analysis, (the) U.S., India and Asia as a whole, except China, will grow at the normal rate, which means strong growth. While Europe will lag as they have to deal with wars and inflation," Voser said.

He underscored that China would cover up in the second half of the year as the country had some consumer consumption issues, which it needs to sort out.