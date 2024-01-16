Davos 2024: India Preferred Place For Supply Chain Retailers, Says Welspun Living's Dipali Goenka

India has become a favoured place for sourcing and supply chain retailers since the country is strategically well-placed, according to Dipali Goenka of Welspun Living Ltd.

"India is a critical piece of market... as the idea of food, clothing and shelter is truly kicking in India," Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer of Welspun Living, told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview at the World Economic Forum.

"With a stable government in the country... India is presently in a very sweet spot and a preferred place for sourcing and supply chain retailers."

The textile company was not just a solution for innovation or trends, but it believed in supporting the sustainable way of conducting businesses, she said.