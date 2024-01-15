Davos 2024: India Powerhouse Of Technology But Lacks Skilled Individuals, Says Check Point CTO

Cybersecurity becomes essential when your reliance on digital assets increases, according to Dorit Dor, chief technology officer at Check Point Technologies Ltd.

“If your wallets, websites, businesses conducted are online, that increases the criticality. 20 years back, there was lesser activities online so even if things went wrong, we continued to operate,” she said.

It’s important to reskill people so that they can deal with newer and changing technologies, according to her. India has a shortage of people with AI-based skills along with data and cyberskilled individuals, Dor said.

“India is part of the ecosystem of technology for many countries. It is presently the powerhouse of technology. So, it’s important for it to maintain this talent pool and keep it up to date with the latest technology it needs,” she said.

Dor highlighted that currently India is growing and expanding its talent and skill pool along with developing its sovereignty of data. But commercial and government collaboration could be an issue, given that India is a large country, she said. It comes to the fore, especially when there is activism moving from one place to another. If things are heating up across the industry globally, then the country needs to employ guardrails, she said.

According to data from Check Point Technologies, there are more cyber-attacks in India per week as compared with other nations. To avoid this, Dor emphasised on increasing the hygiene and importance of cybersecurity among various business organisations.