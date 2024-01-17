Davos 2024: India Is An Amazing Place To Invest, Says Dassault's Florence Verzelen

Dassault Systèmes sees a good opportunity to do business in India, given its skilled workforce and in terms of supply chain diversification, according to Florence Verzelen, executive vice president-industry, marketing and sustainability.

"Because (the) world is fractured and the supply chain can be disrupted, there is a need to find alternatives when it comes to the supply chain. And for that, lots of them—especially European and American companies—India is an amazing place for where to put supply chain and manufacturing plant," Verzelen told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos.

India is "a very good place for human resources" as the skills are tremendous and the people are well-trained, she said.

"India is an amazing place to invest right now," according to her. The markets are growing and, with it, the companies are growing, she said. As an example, Verzelen said that over the last few years, Dassault has seen a rise in production and now has over 35,000 customers in India.

She highlighted that while the company has presence in the EV industry, renewable energy and real estate, it is also working with aerospace startups. According to her, the innovation in the aerospace sector makes it an interesting space to watch for.