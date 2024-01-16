Davos 2024: India Can Command Higher Capital Flows, Says Investcorp's Rishi Kapoor

As economies globally are seeing a pause in growth, India stands out with its consistent pace, according to Rishi Kapoor of Investcorp.

It is now time for India to receive its fair share of capital flow because it deserves it and not because of the current situation in China. Kapoor, co-chief executive officer at Investcorp, told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos.

India is at a crossroads where it can afford to demand capital allocation based on fundamental value and merit, he said. "India should get its fair share and more of the capital flow. It is not about reallocating; it is about an absolute level of capital flows because it demands it as there is a need and commands it as fundamentals are in place."

The fundamentals that are in place include a young demographic, a digitally native population and a growing middle class, he said.

Additionally, energy transition and digitalization are also two supportive tail winds for India, said Kapoor. While India is being called the back office of the world, it has a strong knowledge service sector. This knowledge services sector is going to be the biggest beneficiary in terms of improved productivity due to the impact of artificial intelligence, he added.

Further, he said India is the biggest consumer of energy transactions, and that will only boost India.