WazirX Gets Singapore Court Nod For Restructuring After Massive 2024 Crypto Hack

A Singapore High Court sanctioned cyrptocurrency firm WazirX's restructuring plans as drafted by Zettai Pte Ltd., with a few alterations, according to reports on Monday.

This approval was given out after a re-vote in August 2025, where 95.7% of the firm's voting creditors (making up 94.6% of the value) voiced approval for the scheme.

WazirX had lost close to 45% of its cryptocurrency assets valued at $234 million in a cyber attack carried out in July 2024.

The crypto firm operates through its parent company – Zettai Pte in Singapore and arm Zanmai Labs in India.