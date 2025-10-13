WazirX Gets Singapore Court Nod For Restructuring After Massive 2024 Crypto Hack
A Singapore High Court sanctioned cyrptocurrency firm WazirX's restructuring plans as drafted by Zettai Pte Ltd., with a few alterations, according to reports on Monday.
This approval was given out after a re-vote in August 2025, where 95.7% of the firm's voting creditors (making up 94.6% of the value) voiced approval for the scheme.
WazirX had lost close to 45% of its cryptocurrency assets valued at $234 million in a cyber attack carried out in July 2024.
The crypto firm operates through its parent company – Zettai Pte in Singapore and arm Zanmai Labs in India.
"The sanction represents a key milestone in WazirX’s journey since it marks one of the fastest restructurings in the global crypto industry, despite suffering one of the biggest cyberattacks in the history of this space,” Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX said, was quoted as saying in reports.
“As soon as the scheme is legally effective based on today’s verdict, we will start platform operations within 10 business days. To everyone who stood by us with patience and belief — thank you,” he reportedly added.
Zettai Pte Ltd is set to file the order with Singapore’s Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority. After the scheme comes into effect, WazirX will reinstate it operations and commence token distributions to creditors within 10 business days.
Zettai reported that all scheme creditors will be informed about the concerned legal filings and timelines in due time.
WazirX aims to reconsolidate its place in the Indian crypto market with its relaunch. The firm has a tie-up with BitGo, a prominent global name in digital asset custody, to boost fund security.
The restructuring plan’s sanction was an important requirement to facilitate the rebalancing of tokens that would have allowed affected users to recover around 85% of the value of tokens lost in the previous phase.