Vanguard Spurns Bitcoin ETF, Schwab Dives Right In, While Merrill Evaluates

Vanguard Group Inc.’s brokerage arm will not offer trading in ETFs that invest directly in Bitcoin, according to a spokesperson. Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Edge is still evaluating whether to provide that service, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. UBS Group AG is offering a number of the Bitcoin ETFs to some of its wealth management clients with brokerage accounts who approach it on an unsolicited basis, another person familiar said.