US Puts GDP Data On The Blockchain In Trump Crypto Push

The US government on Thursday began distributing gross domestic product data on public blockchains, marking the latest Trump administration endorsement of the crypto industry.

The move creates another avenue — not a replacement — for publishing the economic data, according to Commerce Department officials who asked for anonymity to share more details on the step.

The department published what it described in a press release as the “official hash of its quarterly GDP data release for 2025 — and, in some cases, the topline GDP number” to nine blockchains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum One, Polygon PoS, and Optimism. Also involved with the initiative are Pyth and Chainlink, so-called oracles that serve as third-party providers of data to crypto apps.

The Commerce Department’s adoption of blockchain to carry some of its most critical and market-moving economic data amounts to a US government seal of approval on a technology that’s increasingly being used for trading everything from money-market funds to stocks, beyond its origins in cryptocurrency.