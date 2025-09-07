Trump Family Adds $1.3 Billion Of Crypto Wealth In Span Of Weeks

It took just a few eventful weeks for President Donald Trump’s family to rack up about $1.3 billion from two crypto ventures, each less than a year old.

The haul from crypto firm World Liberty Financial and separate mining operation American Bitcoin Corp. shows how still-nascent projects are already translating into tangible wealth for the first family. The sums rival the values of long-held golf and resort properties that had been synonymous with the Trumps, whose fortune now stands at $7.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The president’s two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, still share the role of executive vice president at the Trump Organization, but are increasingly the faces of the family’s growing crypto portfolio.

World Liberty, which they co-founded last year along with the president’s youngest son, Barron, reached a key milestone on Sept. 1, opening up the ability for customers to trade its eponymous token. Last month, it clinched a lucrative deal with a public company to stockpile the asset.

Together, those developments added about $670 million to the Trumps’ net worth, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index, which now treats it as a family fortune. Bloomberg’s calculation excludes roughly $4 billion worth of tokens owned by the Trumps that remain locked for now.

Eric Trump’s stake in American Bitcoin, created in March to mine virtual assets, was worth more than $500 million when the stock surged in its trading debut on Sept. 3.

The blitz suggests a new reality is setting in for the first family: The properties most closely associated with them, like Trump Tower on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue and even the palm-fringed Mar-a-Lago resort, aren’t the fastest path to new wealth. And even for a family that’s long attached its name to everything from steaks to vodka, the speed and magnitude of their crypto gains are unlike anything they’ve done before.