Stocks Go 24-7 in New Crypto Betting Markets With 100x Leverage

A product born in crypto’s most fevered era is being quietly rebuilt for the US stock market — trading 24-7, with no brokers and no closing bell.

The perpetual swap, or perp, is a derivative that lets traders take long or short positions on a digital asset’s price, without ever owning it. In crypto, perps have reshaped trading, becoming a multi-trillion-dollar engine of leverage and liquidity, where positions can run as high as 100-to-1 and never expire.

Now developers are extending that model to traditional assets and benchmarks, including Nasdaq 100, Tesla Inc., and Coinbase Global Inc., and more. Think of it as fantasy sports for equities: traders bet on where a stock or index will go, using crypto as collateral — bypassing Wall Street’s investment ecosystem altogether.

The offerings, which are gaining momentum despite past blowups and regulatory strain, are technically off-limits to US users because no domestic framework currently permits them. On the Hyperliquid blockchain — known for its fast-growing namesake exchange — a Nasdaq-linked contract known as XYZ100 has already drawn as much as more than $60 million in open interest.

Wall Street is already paying attention. The likes of Jane Street are backing Vest Labs, which is building a venue for global equity perp trading.

Crypto exchanges “are realizing that equities are much better tradable asset at least in the current economy,” said Justin Ma, CEO of Vest Labs. “I really want this to be a venue for 24-7 price discovery for US companies as well as something that’s fully accessible for investors all around the world.”

The experiment captures two defining forces in today’s markets: unstoppable retail speculation, and crypto’s drive to rebuild finance in its own image. While big institutions cautiously pilot the likes of tokenized Treasuries, digital-asset developers are reviving the experiments that defined the industry’s early boom — from perpetual swaps to prediction markets — with bets that are fast-moving, lightly regulated, and wired for volatility.