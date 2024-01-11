SEC Authorizes Bitcoin-Spot ETFs In Crypto’s Breakthrough

Bitcoin rose about 3.4% to $47,500 following the approvals. The original cryptocurrency, which sank 64% in 2022, more than doubled in 2023 in large part because of speculation that the SEC would eventually approve ETFs that will allow investors to get exposure to the token in their traditional brokerage accounts instead of one of the crypto-native startups that have come under increasing government scrutiny following a series of sector scandals and bankruptcies.