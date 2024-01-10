SEC X Account Compromised To Falsely Say Bitcoin ETFs Approved

The breach gave fodder to crypto faithful who have long viewed the commission’s chair, Gary Gensler, as an enemy due to his zeal to rein in the industry. The irony of a cybersecurity incident befalling a regulator that’s repeatedly warned of crypto’s online vulnerabilities was not lost on critics who have spent years waiting for the SEC to approve a Bitcoin ETF. Traders have been speculating for weeks that the agency could approve several of the products as soon as Wednesday.