Robinhood Launches Commission-Free Crypto Trading App In Europe

Robinhood — which first launched crypto trading in 2018 — currently lists around 15 tokens in its home market, where regulators have been cracking down on the asset class. The trading app removed several coins from its offering there, including SOL and Polygon’s MATIC, after the US Securities and Exchange Commission labeled them as unregistered securities in June. The regulatory clampdown has led US crypto exchanges including Coinbase, Kraken and Gemini to expand their overseas operations.