'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Defends Crypto As Bitcoin Falls 30% From Record High

Author of popular financial literacy book 'Rich Dad Poor Dad', Robert Kiyosaki reiterated his faith in cryptocurrency shortly after Bitcoin dropped below the $90,000-mark.

Even as the cryptocurrency rebounded slightly on Tuesday in early trade, the Bitcoin has come off its recent highs of $126,000 in October to hover around $90,000 in recent days, marking a drop of 30%.

While replying to Berkshire Hathaway CEO and veteran investor Warren Buffett's stark critique of Bitcoin as being a "speculation" and not an investment, he wrote an elaborate post on social media platform X.

In the post he highlighted that Buffett himself invests in stocks, bonds, and other Wall Street manufactured "assets."

"Doesn’t WB know that stocks crash, real estate crashes, and US govt Bonds the “safest” investments in the world are at present being “dumped” by the Japanese and Chinese Central Banks?", he remarked.