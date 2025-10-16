PayPal Blockchain Partner Mistakenly Mints $300 Trillion Worth Of Stablecoins

PayPal's blockchain partner Paxos accidentally made $300 trillion worth of stablecoin due to what the firm called "a technical error".

The infusion of cryptocurrency was spotted on Etherscan which is an analytics platform for the Ethereum blockchain. Paxos confirmed the error and said it was part of an internal transfer, saying that the excess amount was disposed of. It maintained that customers funds are safe.

"At 3:12 PM EST, Paxos mistakenly minted excess PYUSD as part of an internal transfer. Paxos immediately identified the error and burned the excess PYUSD.

This was an internal technical error. There is no security breach. Customer funds are safe. We have addressed the root cause," the firm said in a post on social media platform 'X'.