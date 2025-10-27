Missing Out On Crypto Action? Coinbase CEO Thinks 'It's Never Too Late': "Start With Few Dollars"

Brian Armstrong, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of global cryptocurrency platform, Coinbase, has dismissed the notion that cryptocurrencies are prohibitively expensive for newcomers. In a recent post on X, he said it wasn't necessary to buy an entire Bitcoin or Ethereum coin to start one's investment journey in the crypto market.

“A common misconception is that crypto is too expensive for new people. You don’t need to buy a full Bitcoin or ETH to get started. You can start buying and holding crypto with a few dollars. It’s never too late,” he said in a social media post.