Missing Out On Crypto Action? Coinbase CEO Thinks 'It's Never Too Late': "Start With Few Dollars"
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong refuted the idea that crypto is too expensive for new investors.
Brian Armstrong, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of global cryptocurrency platform, Coinbase, has dismissed the notion that cryptocurrencies are prohibitively expensive for newcomers. In a recent post on X, he said it wasn't necessary to buy an entire Bitcoin or Ethereum coin to start one's investment journey in the crypto market.
“A common misconception is that crypto is too expensive for new people. You don’t need to buy a full Bitcoin or ETH to get started. You can start buying and holding crypto with a few dollars. It’s never too late,” he said in a social media post.
A common misconception is that crypto is too expensive for new people.— Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 19, 2025
You donât need to buy a full Bitcoin or ETH to get started. You can start buying and holding crypto with a few dollars.
Itâs never too late.
Armstrong’s view comes at a time when Bitcoin is trading at nearly $1,15,000 (about Rs 1,01,12,996) and Ethereum is over $4,200 (about Rs 3,69,344). These amounts can easily deter those considering investing in these cryptocurrencies.
Many prospective investors may feel they have missed the prime opportunity to achieve notable gains, a belief that frequently drives interest toward high-risk alternatives such as meme coins. These assets are notorious for dramatic surges and swift collapses.
In recent statements, Armstrong has made a bold forecast, anticipating that Bitcoin could command a price of $1 million (about Rs 8.78 crore) by 2030.
“I think we'll see $1M per bitcoin by 2030. Regulatory clarity is finally emerging, the US government is keeping a BTC reserve, there's a growing interest for crypto ETFs, among many other factors,” he said.
I think we'll see $1M per bitcoin by 2030.— Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) August 20, 2025
Regulatory clarity is finally emerging, the US government is keeping a BTC reserve, there's a growing interest for crypto ETFs, among many other factors.
(Not financial advice of course, it's impossible to guarantee) pic.twitter.com/w5EfcYFvVp
Earlier, during an interview with Fox Business last month, he said, “There’s a lot of positive tailwinds for Bitcoin, and there’s never going to be more than 21 million Bitcoin ever made in the world, and lots of pools of capital still haven’t gotten access to it. So that tells me this thing has a long way to run.”
Despite surging interest in cryptocurrencies, several prominent figures in the crypto industry and leading market analysts maintain that it’s still relatively early days for those considering investments in assets like Bitcoin
For example, Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise, said in November 2024, “It’s no longer the first inning. But until bitcoin hits $500K, it’s still early.”