Is Richest YouTuber 'Mr Beast' Launching Crypto Wallet? What We Know

Mr Beast, one of the most prominent names in the YouTube influencer sphere, may be launching a cryptocurrency wallet or some sort of digital platform for investment and financial asset management, according to reports.

The Cryptonomist on Monday cited trademark filings for an entity known as 'MrBeast Financial', which seems to feature mobile banking, digital asset management and investment products.

The crypto wallet speculations are supported by the filings which mention that 'MrBeastFinancial' is a mobile application for "banking services, short-term cash advances and providing cryptocurrency exchange services".

It additionally will provide investment banking services and investment management services along with consumer lending and insurance services.

This planned 'all-in-one' style app will also feature financial advisory and planning and consultancy services, and provide "financial wellness."