Is Richest YouTuber 'Mr Beast' Launching Crypto Wallet? What We Know
MrBeast's planned 'all-in-one' style app will also feature financial advisory and planning and consultancy services, and provide 'financial wellness'.
Mr Beast, one of the most prominent names in the YouTube influencer sphere, may be launching a cryptocurrency wallet or some sort of digital platform for investment and financial asset management, according to reports.
The Cryptonomist on Monday cited trademark filings for an entity known as 'MrBeast Financial', which seems to feature mobile banking, digital asset management and investment products.
The crypto wallet speculations are supported by the filings which mention that 'MrBeastFinancial' is a mobile application for "banking services, short-term cash advances and providing cryptocurrency exchange services".
It additionally will provide investment banking services and investment management services along with consumer lending and insurance services.
This planned 'all-in-one' style app will also feature financial advisory and planning and consultancy services, and provide "financial wellness."
MrBeast's brand recognition may not be enough to get this venture off the ground.
The app will need to vault over many regulatory fences and make sure that it is compliant with the administrative bodies concerned. It will also have to provide proof of security, transparency and scalability to customers in order for them to trust the service the app will provide and park their capital and assets in it.
Known for his viral challenge videos, this is not the first business venture that the billionaire YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka Mr Beast has launched. Having put out food products like 'MrBeast Burger' and 'Feastables' chocolates and snacks.
He also formed a joint venture for snack brands, known as 'Lunchly' with fellow YouTube content creators 'KSI' and Logan Paul, similar to the American snack brand 'Lunchables'. Marketed as, a supposedly healthier alternative, the product came under fire due to complaints of mold growing in them, as well as lack of nutritional value.