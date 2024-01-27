FTX Is Unloading Crypto To Raise Cash And Pay Back Customers

An uptick in FTX’s cash stockpile has coincided with the rising value of customer accounts. Since FTX unraveled in November 2022, bankruptcy advisers have been tracking down assets and struck deals intended to benefit customers who had smaller accounts on the platform. The company has also brought major lawsuits against former associates of Sam Bankman-Fried and crypto firms like Bybit Fintech Ltd. that withdrew funds from FTX before it filed Chapter 11.