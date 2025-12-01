Crypto Under Pressure, But 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Recommends Buying Bitcoin — Here's Why

Notably, bitcoin shed more than $18,000 in November, as a record amount of money rushed out of the market, making this its largest dollar loss since May 2021, when a number of cryptocurrencies collapsed.

Explaining his wealth building lesson, Kiyosaki elaborated in his post on 'how much will $100 buy?' He went on to give the value the said amount would buy in specific years.

"1900: $100 would buy 8 months of groceries.

1960: $100 was worth $37

2000: $100 worth $6

2025: $100 worth $3.80," he said.

The entrepreneur explained his Money tip #2: On how to be a winner as the global economy crashes is:

“Stop Being a Loser.”

Losers are losers because they continue to think…using old $ ideas….taught them by their mommy and daddies.

Losers in this crashing economy will fight like dogs…hanging on to old $ ideas….like the rest of the world’s losers.

In Rich Dad Poor Dad, published in 1996…. I warned “Savers are losers," he said.

Bitcoin last fell by as much as 6.1% at one point. Earlier in the session, it was down 5.2% at $86,461, set for its biggest one-day fall in a month and hovering near last month's eight-month low of $80,553.