Crypto Smuggling Driving Narcotics, Gold Trafficking With Anonymous Digital Payments: DRI Report

Cryptocurrencies have become a sophisticated tool for smuggling, increasingly replacing traditional hawala networks in facilitating illicit financial flows, particularly in narcotics trafficking and gold smuggling, according to the 'Smuggling in India Report 2024-25' from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The decentralised, borderless, and pseudonymous nature of digital assets poses new challenges for enforcement agencies, who must now adapt the growing convergence between traditional and emerging digital smuggling systems.

The DRI report highlights that the anonymity of online platforms, combined with the use of cryptocurrency, provides a secure and difficult-to-trace environment for illicit transactions and sales. This shift has been rapid, with stablecoins like USDT now frequently replacing the traditional hawala system for settlement due to the promise of faster, anonymous transfers, minimal oversight, and weak anti-money laundering compliance.