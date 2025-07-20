Crypto Heist: About Rs 380 Crore Stolen After Crypto Platform CoinDCX Hit By Cyberattack

Indian crypto platform CoinDCX suffered a cyberattack on Saturday, resulting in around Rs 380 crore being stolen from the company’s account. However, no customer funds were affected.

Sumit Gupta, CEO of CoinDCX, shared the update on his X account. “At CoinDCX, we have always believed in being transparent with our community, hence I am sharing this with you directly,” he wrote.

“Today, one of our internal operational accounts — used solely for liquidity provisioning on a partner exchange — was compromised due to a sophisticated server breach. I confirm that the CoinDCX wallets used to store customer assets are not impacted and remain completely safe,” he added.

Gupta emphasised that customer funds are secure. “Your assets remain completely safe and protected in our secure cold wallet infrastructure. All trading activity and INR withdrawals continue to operate as usual,” he said.