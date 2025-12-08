Coinbase Returns To India After Two-Year Halt, Plans INR-To-Crypto Trading In 2026

Coinbase, a major cryptocurrency exchange, has reopened its user registration in India after over a two-year pause, TechCrunch reported on Sunday. The crypto platform is returning to the market and plans to launch an INR-to-crypto fiat ramp in 2026. With this, users will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly using Indian rupees.

The company first launched its services in India in 2022 but ceased operations due to regulatory hurdles. Users are currently allowed to make only crypto-to-crypto trades on Coinbase.

Speaking at India Blockchain Week (IBW), Coinbase’s APAC director John O’Loghlen said that the company will launch a fiat on-ramp in 2026, enabling Indian users to add money and directly buy crypto, according to TechCrunch.