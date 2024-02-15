Bitcoin's Skyward Climb: Delving Into The Reasons For Crossing $50,000

Bitcoin has seen an impressive nearly 24% gain year-to-date, surpassing a market capitalisation of over $1 trillion.

This achievement is notable as it is the first time since December 2021 when market capitalisation crossed $1 trillion mark, according to Bloomberg data. It was trading around $52,000 following a widespread rally in the cryptocurrency market.

During this surge, Ether, the second-largest token, was trading at approximately $2,774.

According to analyst the Bitcoin has a a possibility of testing $100,000