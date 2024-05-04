Bitcoin's Wild Price Swings Point To The Rising Influence Of ETF Buyers

“What this week has taught us is that Bitcoin at all-time-high and the new development of Bitcoin ETFs basically open Wall Street’s participation into the Bitcoin market in a way we’ve never seen before,” said Stéphane Ouellette, chief executive officer of FRNT Financial. “Before, there weren’t any obvious correlations with other asset classes, and it was very obvious that this week, particularly on the Tuesday night sell-off ahead of the Fed that Bitcoin was trading in line with other risk assets.”