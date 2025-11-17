Bitcoin Humbles Wall Street Faithful After $600 Billion Fall

Bitcoin bulls have it all — Wall Street support, political tailwinds, institutional cash. Everything, that is, except a rally.

After topping $126,000 in October, Bitcoin has fallen sharply, briefly wiping out its 2025 gains before stabilizing on Monday. The sharp retreat from record highs comes in a year that was supposed to cement Bitcoin’s legitimacy.

Wall Street has shown up, exchange-traded funds are bringing crypto into mainstream portfolios and the Trump administration has fully embraced crypto.

Yet the market has retreated — fast, hard and with no clear trigger. Bitcoin’s total market value has plunged by about $600 billion from an October high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In crypto, volatility is expected. What’s different this time is how quickly conviction has evaporated, and how few explanations hold up.

Bitcoin advanced 0.4% to $93,753 as of 11:01 a.m. in New York on Monday.

Across trading desks and social media, anxiety is creeping in. Traders are cycling through old charts, dusting off familiar theories, scouring for buyers. With no traditional Wall Street playbook for how Bitcoin should behave — no stable correlation, no proven risk framework — some default to the model they know best: the four‑year halving cycle.

That’s the event that sees Bitcoin’s supply growth cut in half, by design, around every four years. Historically, it’s spurred speculative booms followed by painful busts, often with a lag as miners — operators of powerful computers supporting the network — tend to unload their holdings just as prices sour.

This cycle, the halving took place in April 2024. Then came the price peak this October. That roughly fits the old rhythm. But with deep-pocketed buyers shaping the market, it’s no longer clear the script still applies.

“The sentiment in retail crypto is so bad that there could still be some downside in the market,” said Matthew Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, who believes prices will go up next year. “People are afraid that the four-year cycle might repeat, and they don’t want to live through another 50% pullback. People are front-running that by stepping out of the market.”