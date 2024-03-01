Bitcoin ETF Record Gets Broken Yet Again on $612 Million Inflow

Bitcoin has already surged more than 40% this year, driven in part by the successful launch of the ETFs, and making it a top performer across all asset types. Just as proponents of the spot ETFs predicted would occur, last month’s arrival of the new products has kicked open the door to fresh investment, giving the institutional and retail traders a new and easier avenue for sinking capital across the asset class. The interest is evident from the traded value within the group — excluding Grayscale’s fund — as it doubled to over $6 billion with IBIT comprising more than half.