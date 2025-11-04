Bitcoin Drags Crypto Market After 15% Slump From Record High: What's Behind The Downturn?—Explained

Bitcoin has plunged to around $107,000, nearly 15% from its all-time high levels, dragging broader crypto markets lower and souring sentiment among traders and investors. The latest slide is being tied to the Federal Reserve's cautious stance following its interest-rate decision last week.

While the Fed cut rates and signaled plans to end quantitative tightening by December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that another cut in December was not guaranteed.

Data from the CME FedWatch Tool shows expectations for a December cut fell from 90% to 63% after the comment, and January odds dropped to 19.5%, sparking broad selling across risk assets including crypto, especially Bitcoin.

Coinglass warns that Bitcoin risks sliding to $88,000 if it fails to stay above the $113,000 resistance level, which represents the cost basis for short-term holders. For the first time in seven months, inflows into Bitcoin have also dropped below the pace at which new coins are mined, according to Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments.